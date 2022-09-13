By JOE HARRIS

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Andrew McCutchen homered and drove in three and the Milwaukee Brewers used eight pitchers in an 8-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night. The Brewers moved within seven games of the NL Central-leading Cardinals. Brewers starter Matt Bush left after just 15 pitches because of right groin discomfort. Luis Perdomo (2-0) was the winner, allowing one run in three innings. Perdomo, Brad Boxberger, Hoby Milner, Justin Topa, Taylor Rogers and Brent Suter combined to retire 20 of 22 batters from the third inning on. McCutchen hit his 17th homer of the season, a two-run blast off Jordan Montgomery in the fifth, to break a 4-all tie.

