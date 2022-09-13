MARINETTE, Wis. — An appeal of the conviction in the 1976 slayings of a young couple in Wisconsin continues to wind its way through the courts, even though the man found guilty in the murders has died in prison. Attorneys for Raymand Vannieuwenhoven are trying to have his conviction overturned by challenging the way investigators obtained DNA from him that was used to break the cold case. Detectives got a sample of Vannieuwenhoven’s DNA from an envelope he licked when responding to a phony police performance survey. A brief filed Friday in support of the appeal said Vannieuwenhoven had an expectation of privacy with his DNA.

