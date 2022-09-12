MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tony Evers have agreed to debate just one time ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The debate will be Oct. 14, hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, held in Madison and broadcast statewide. Both campaigns put out a joint statement announcing the agreement on Monday. In 2018, Evers debated then-Gov. Scott Walker twice in October. Michels, co-owner of construction company Michels Corp., debated his Republican challengers twice this summer. One was in a traditional debate format and the other was a town hall where questions came from people in the audience.

