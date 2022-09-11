By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez homered twice, doubled and drove in four runs as the Milwaukee Brewers withstood a ninth-inning comeback attempt to edge the Cincinnati Reds 7-6 on Sunday. Willy Adames and Tellez hit back-to-back homers off Reds starter Justin Dunn in the Brewers’ four-run second inning. Tellez added a solo shot off Luke Farrell in the fourth inning for his 30th homer. Brewers center fielder Garrett Mitchell made a diving catch of a TJ Friedl fly ball in the ninth inning that prevented the Reds from tying the game. Cincinnati’s Alejo López went 3 for 3 with his first career homer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.