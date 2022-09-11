By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers predicted there would be growing pains with their young wide receivers this year. That started on their first snap of the first game when rookie Christian Watson broke wide open and dropped what would have been a 75-yard touchdown pass. The Vikings beat the Packers 23-7. Rodgers went 22 for 34 for 195 yards, one interception and one lost fumble. Two-time All-Pro Davante Adams was traded to Las Vegas during the offseason.

