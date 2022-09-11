MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Green Bay Packers still don’t have their offensive line at full strength. Starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins were on the inactive list for the season opener at Minnesota along with wide receiver Allen Lazard. Both Bakhtiari and Jenkins have been recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in their left knee. They were brought along slowly during training camp. They practiced on a limited basis this week and were listed as questionable to play the Vikings. Bakhtiari’s original injury was Dec. 31, 2020. He has played in one game since then. Jenkins was hurt last Nov. 21.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.