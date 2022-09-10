The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abbotsford 63, Iola-Scandinavia 27

Alma/Pepin 51, Eleva-Strum 6

Almond-Bancroft 50, Niagara 6

Amherst 31, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 28

Aquinas 57, Altoona 22

Arrowhead 17, Waukesha West 7

Assumption 51, Marathon 20

Auburndale 29, Hurley 8

Augusta 36, Whitehall 7

Badger 35, Wilmot Union 0

Bangor 57, Necedah 0

Baraboo 27, Holmen 0

Bay Port 23, Pulaski 7

Belleville 41, Southwestern 8

Beloit Memorial 42, Elkhorn Area 14

Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 58, Parkview/Albany 0

Berlin 36, Sheboygan Falls 6

Black Hawk/Warren IL 48, Cuba City 14

Boyceville 35, Colfax 7

Brodhead/Juda 41, Platteville 0

Brookfield Central 37, West Allis Nathan Hale 0

Brookfield East 28, Marquette University 21

Cambria-Friesland 28, Johnson Creek 22

Cameron 36, Bloomer 8

Campbellsport 47, North Fond du Lac 7

Cashton 52, Riverdale 0

Catholic Central def. Dominican, forfeit

Catholic Memorial 28, Pewaukee 26

Cedar Grove-Belgium 42, Reedsville 6

Cedarburg 20, Slinger 17

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 43, Barron 8

Chilton 41, Valders 12

Cochrane-Fountain City 28, Independence/Gilmanton 12

Colby 48, Loyal 8

Coleman 52, Pardeeville 6

Columbus 34, Lake Mills 7

Crandon 38, Tomahawk 0

Crivitz 23, Clintonville 18

Cumberland 46, Spooner 30

Darlington 72, Pecatonica/Argyle 0

De Pere 47, Green Bay East 0

DeForest 35, Portage 0

Delavan-Darien 35, Whitewater 6

Dodgeville 20, River Valley 14

Durand 17, Neillsville/Granton 12

Eau Claire North 21, Superior 0

Edgar 42, Rosholt 0

Edgerton 37, East Troy 0

Edgewood 43, New Glarus 19

Elcho/White Lake 48, Bowler/Gresham 6

Ellsworth 24, Baldwin-Woodville 12

Elmwood/Plum City 44, Clear Lake 6

Fall Creek 25, Stanley-Boyd 19

Flambeau 38, Chequamegon 14

Fox Valley Lutheran 24, Xavier 15

Franklin 42, Racine Park 14

Freedom 47, Seymour 0

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 52, Black River Falls 28

Germantown 33, Menomonee Falls 27

Grafton 12, Whitnall 7

Grantsburg 51, Ladysmith 22

Green Bay Southwest 35, Green Bay Preble 19

Greendale 45, South Milwaukee 8

Hamilton 72, West Allis Central 0

Hartford Union 38, West Bend East 7

Highland 33, Boscobel 16

Hilbert 42, Random Lake 21

Homestead 34, Nicolet 7

Horicon/Hustisford 10, Palmyra-Eagle 7

Hortonville 40, Appleton West 8

Howards Grove 40, Manitowoc Lutheran 14

Iowa-Grant 8, Hillsboro 6

Janesville Parker 35, Janesville Craig 33

Kaukauna 28, Oshkosh North 21

Kenosha Indian Trail 48, Kenosha Tremper 12

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 55, Kenosha Christian Life 0

Kettle Moraine 38, Oconomowoc 3

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 41, Waupun 6

Kewaskum 27, Port Washington 26

Kewaunee 49, Oconto 0

Kiel 37, Roncalli 12

Kimberly 17, Appleton North 0

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 14, New Holstein 13

Laconia 21, Lomira 14

Lake Country Lutheran 21, Saint Thomas More 6

Lakeside Lutheran 54, Big Foot 0

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 36, Sevastopol 0

Lincoln 22, Lake Holcombe 16

Little Chute 35, New London 0

Lodi 37, Turner 36

Lourdes Academy 20, Fall River/Rio 6

Luther 35, Royall 8

Luxemburg-Casco 28, Winneconne 7

Madison Memorial 63, Madison East 20

Madison West 16, Madison La Follette 12

Manawa 40, Nekoosa 28

Markesan 52, Dodgeland 16

Marshall 20, Clinton 18

Marshfield 44, D.C. Everest 29

Martin Luther 47, Brown Deer 0

Mayville 48, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 20

McFarland 75, Jefferson 7

Medford Area 38, Lakeland 14

Melrose-Mindoro 39, Blair-Taylor 0

Menasha 73, Green Bay West 0

Menomonie 20, Chippewa Falls 14

Merrill 36, Antigo 0

Milton 31, Sun Prairie West 14

Milw. Washington 52, Milwaukee North 0

Milwaukee Lutheran 18, Wauwatosa East 13

Milwaukee Madison 32, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 0

Milwaukee Vincent 20, Milwaukee Pulaski 18

Mishicot 16, Peshtigo 0

Mondovi 50, Osseo-Fairchild 6

Monroe 41, Evansville 0

Monticello, Ill. 39, Milwaukee Academy of Science 6

Mosinee 55, Ashland 14

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 33, Sauk Prairie 14

Mukwonago 69, Waukesha South 7

Muskego 42, Waukesha North 7

Naperville Central, Ill. 44, Milwaukee Riverside University 8

Naperville Central, Ill. 44, Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir 8

Neenah 38, Fond du Lac 20

New Berlin Eisenhower 56, Pius XI Catholic 0

New Berlin West 28, Wauwatosa West 24

New Richmond 14, Eau Claire Memorial 10

North Crawford 30, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 14

Northwestern 36, St. Croix Falls 28

Notre Dame 48, Sheboygan South 0

Oak Creek 37, Racine Horlick 17

Oakfield 26, Kickapoo/LaFarge 22

Oconto Falls 52, Northland Pines 10

Onalaska 34, La Crosse Central 0

Oregon 28, Watertown 21

Oshkosh West 24, Appleton East 19

Pardeeville def. St. John’s NW Military Academy, forfeit

Pittsville 26, Pacelli 12

Plymouth 49, Ripon 14

Potosi/Cassville 34, Mineral Point 27

Prairie du Chien 43, Richland Center 0

Racine Case 28, Kenosha Bradford 7

Racine Lutheran 35, Brookfield Academy 0

Racine St. Catherine’s 58, Shoreland Lutheran 7

Randolph 42, Deerfield 18

Reedsburg Area 30, La Crosse Logan 15

Rhinelander 14, Hayward 0

Rice Lake 44, Amery 6

River Falls 27, Hudson 14

River Ridge 28, Fennimore 7

Saint Croix Central 28, Osceola 0

Seneca 27, Ithaca 14

Sheboygan North 21, Manitowoc Lincoln 7

Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 60, Cudahy 7

Somerset 16, Prescott 8

Southern Door 6, Bonduel 0

Spring Valley 27, Glenwood City 12

St. Marys Springs 42, Omro 6

Stoughton 28, Fort Atkinson 21

Stratford 21, Shiocton 7

Sturgeon Bay 49, Marinette 27

Sun Prairie 42, Beaver Dam 0

Suring 28, Gillett 26

Tomah 22, Sparta 21, OT

Turtle Lake 36, Cadott 28

Two Rivers 47, Brillion 0

University School of Milwaukee 51, Watertown Luther Prep 21

Verona Area 13, Middleton 7

Waterford 41, Union Grove 22

Waterloo 57, Cambridge 28

Waunakee 19, Monona Grove 6

Wausau West 34, Kingsford, Mich. 14

Wausaukee 26, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 20

Wautoma 31, Poynette 7

Webster 7, Rib Lake/Prentice 0

West De Pere 43, Ashwaubenon 20

West Salem 35, Arcadia 0

Westby 47, Viroqua 15

Westosha Central 35, Burlington 30

Weyauwega-Fremont 42, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 7

Whitefish Bay 13, West Bend West 7

Wisconsin Dells 42, Westfield Area 0

Wisconsin Lutheran 22, Greenfield 21

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 34, Stevens Point 21

Wrightstown 55, Waupaca 27

