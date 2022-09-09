WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others by driving an SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year withdrew his insanity plea Friday. Forty-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. appeared in Waukesha County Circuit Court where he’s facing nearly 80 charges in the Nov. 21 incident in Waukesha. Brooks had changed his not guilty plea to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in June. He didn’t explain his decision to drop the insanity plea to the judge.

