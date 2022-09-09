The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Abbotsford 63, Iola-Scandinavia 27
Alma/Pepin 51, Eleva-Strum 6
Almond-Bancroft 50, Niagara 6
Amherst 31, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 28
Arrowhead 17, Waukesha West 7
Assumption 51, Marathon 20
Auburndale 29, Hurley 8
Augusta 36, Whitehall 7
Badger 35, Wilmot Union 0
Bangor 57, Necedah 0
Baraboo 27, Holmen 0
Bay Port 23, Pulaski 7
Belleville 41, Southwestern 8
Beloit Memorial 42, Elkhorn Area 14
Boyceville 35, Colfax 7
Brookfield Central 37, West Allis Nathan Hale 0
Brookfield East 28, Marquette University 21
Cambria-Friesland 28, Johnson Creek 22
Cameron 36, Bloomer 8
Campbellsport 47, North Fond du Lac 7
Cashton 52, Riverdale 0
Catholic Memorial 28, Pewaukee 26
Cedar Grove-Belgium 42, Reedsville 6
Cedarburg 20, Slinger 17
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 43, Barron 8
Colby 48, Loyal 8
Coleman 52, Pardeeville 6
Columbus 34, Lake Mills 7
Crandon 38, Tomahawk 0
Crivitz 23, Clintonville 18
Cumberland 46, Spooner 30
Darlington 72, Pecatonica/Argyle 0
De Pere 47, Green Bay East 0
Delavan-Darien 35, Whitewater 6
Dodgeville 20, River Valley 14
Durand 17, Neillsville/Granton 12
Eau Claire North 21, Superior 0
Edgerton 37, East Troy 0
Elcho/White Lake 48, Bowler/Gresham 6
Fall Creek 25, Stanley-Boyd 19
Flambeau 38, Chequamegon 14
Fox Valley Lutheran 24, Xavier 15
Freedom 47, Seymour 0
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 52, Black River Falls 28
Germantown 33, Menomonee Falls 27
Grafton 12, Whitnall 7
Green Bay Southwest 35, Green Bay Preble 19
Greendale 45, South Milwaukee 8
Hamilton 72, West Allis Central 0
Hartford Union 38, West Bend East 7
Highland 33, Boscobel 16
Hilbert 42, Random Lake 21
Homestead 34, Nicolet 7
Hortonville 40, Appleton West 8
Howards Grove 40, Manitowoc Lutheran 14
Iowa-Grant 8, Hillsboro 6
Janesville Parker 35, Janesville Craig 33
Kaukauna 28, Oshkosh North 21
Kenosha Indian Trail 48, Kenosha Tremper 12
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 55, Kenosha Christian Life 0
Kettle Moraine 38, Oconomowoc 3
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 41, Waupun 6
Kewaskum 27, Port Washington 26
Kewaunee 49, Oconto 0
Kiel 37, Roncalli 12
Kimberly 17, Appleton North 0
Laconia 21, Lomira 14
Lakeside Lutheran 54, Big Foot 0
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 36, Sevastopol 0
Lincoln 22, Lake Holcombe 16
Little Chute 35, New London 0
Lodi 37, Turner 36
Luther 35, Royall 8
Luxemburg-Casco 23, Winneconne 7
Madison Memorial 63, Madison East 20
Manawa 40, Nekoosa 28
Markesan 52, Dodgeland 16
Marshall 20, Clinton 18
Marshfield 44, D.C. Everest 29
Mayville 48, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 20
McFarland 75, Jefferson 7
Medford Area 38, Lakeland 14
Melrose-Mindoro 39, Blair-Taylor 0
Menasha 73, Green Bay West 0
Menomonie 20, Chippewa Falls 14
Merrill 36, Antigo 0
Milton 31, Sun Prairie West 14
Milwaukee Madison 32, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 0
Milwaukee Vincent 20, Milwaukee Pulaski 18
Mishicot 16, Peshtigo 0
Mondovi 50, Osseo-Fairchild 6
Monroe 41, Evansville 0
Mosinee 55, Ashland 14
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 33, Sauk Prairie 14
Mukwonago 69, Waukesha South 7
Muskego 42, Waukesha North 7
Naperville Central, Ill. 44, Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir 8
Neenah 38, Fond du Lac 20
New Berlin Eisenhower 56, Pius XI Catholic 0
New Berlin West 28, Wauwatosa West 24
New Richmond 14, Eau Claire Memorial 10
North Crawford 30, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 14
Northwestern 36, St. Croix Falls 28
Notre Dame 48, Sheboygan South 0
Oakfield 26, Kickapoo/LaFarge 22
Oconto Falls 52, Northland Pines 10
Onalaska 34, La Crosse Central 0
Oregon 28, Watertown 21
Oshkosh West 24, Appleton East 19
Pittsville 26, Pacelli 12
Potosi/Cassville 34, Mineral Point 27
Prairie du Chien 43, Richland Center 0
Racine Case 28, Kenosha Bradford 7
Racine St. Catherine’s 58, Shoreland Lutheran 7
Randolph 42, Deerfield 18
Reedsburg Area 30, La Crosse Logan 15
Rhinelander 14, Hayward 0
Rice Lake 44, Amery 6
River Falls 27, Hudson 14
River Ridge 28, Fennimore 7
Saint Croix Central 28, Osceola 0
Sheboygan North 21, Manitowoc Lincoln 7
Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 60, Cudahy 7
Somerset 16, Prescott 8
Southern Door 6, Bonduel 0
Spring Valley 27, Glenwood City 12
St. Marys Springs 42, Omro 6
Stoughton 28, Fort Atkinson 21
Stratford 21, Shiocton 7
Sturgeon Bay 49, Marinette 27
Sun Prairie 42, Beaver Dam 0
Suring 28, Gillett 26
Turtle Lake 36, Cadott 28
Two Rivers 47, Brillion 0
Verona Area 13, Middleton 7
Waterford 41, Union Grove 22
Waunakee 19, Monona Grove 6
Wausau West 34, Kingsford, Mich. 14
Wausaukee 26, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 20
West De Pere 43, Ashwaubenon 20
Westosha Central 35, Burlington 30
Whitefish Bay 13, West Bend West 7
Wisconsin Dells 42, Westfield Area 0
Wisconsin Lutheran 22, Greenfield 21
Wrightstown 55, Waupaca 27
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..