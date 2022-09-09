The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Abbotsford 63, Iola-Scandinavia 27
Almond-Bancroft 50, Niagara 6
Amherst 31, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 28
Arrowhead 17, Waukesha West 7
Assumption 51, Marathon 20
Auburndale 29, Hurley 8
Augusta 36, Whitehall 7
Badger 35, Wilmot Union 0
Bangor 57, Necedah 0
Baraboo 27, Holmen 0
Bay Port 23, Pulaski 7
Belleville 41, Southwestern 8
Beloit Memorial 42, Elkhorn Area 14
Boyceville 35, Colfax 7
Brookfield Central 37, West Allis Nathan Hale 0
Brookfield East 28, Marquette University 21
Cameron 36, Bloomer 8
Campbellsport 47, North Fond du Lac 7
Cashton 52, Riverdale 0
Cedar Grove-Belgium 42, Reedsville 6
Cedarburg 20, Slinger 17
Colby 48, Loyal 8
Coleman 52, Pardeeville 6
Columbus 34, Lake Mills 7
Crandon 38, Tomahawk 0
Crivitz 23, Clintonville 18
Darlington 72, Pecatonica/Argyle 0
De Pere 47, Green Bay East 0
Dodgeville 20, River Valley 14
Durand 17, Neillsville/Granton 12
Elcho/White Lake 48, Bowler/Gresham 6
Fall Creek 25, Stanley-Boyd 19
Flambeau 38, Chequamegon 14
Fox Valley Lutheran 24, Xavier 15
Freedom 47, Seymour 0
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 52, Black River Falls 28
Grafton 12, Whitnall 7
Greendale 45, South Milwaukee 8
Hamilton 72, West Allis Central 0
Hartford Union 38, West Bend East 7
Hilbert 42, Random Lake 21
Homestead 34, Nicolet 7
Hortonville 40, Appleton West 8
Howards Grove 40, Manitowoc Lutheran 14
Iowa-Grant 8, Hillsboro 6
Janesville Parker 35, Janesville Craig 33
Kaukauna 28, Oshkosh North 21
Kenosha Indian Trail 48, Kenosha Tremper 12
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 55, Kenosha Christian Life 0
Kettle Moraine 38, Oconomowoc 3
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 41, Waupun 6
Kewaunee 49, Oconto 0
Kiel 37, Roncalli 12
Kimberly 17, Appleton North 0
Lakeside Lutheran 54, Big Foot 0
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 36, Sevastopol 0
Little Chute 35, New London 0
Luther 35, Royall 8
Madison Memorial 63, Madison East 20
Markesan 52, Dodgeland 16
Marshall 20, Clinton 18
Medford Area 38, Lakeland 14
Menasha 73, Green Bay West 0
Menomonie 20, Chippewa Falls 14
Merrill 36, Antigo 0
Milton 31, Sun Prairie West 14
Milwaukee Madison 32, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 0
Milwaukee Vincent 20, Milwaukee Pulaski 18
Mishicot 16, Peshtigo 0
Mondovi 50, Osseo-Fairchild 6
Monroe 41, Evansville 0
Mukwonago 69, Waukesha South 7
Muskego 42, Waukesha North 7
Naperville Central, Ill. 44, Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir 8
Neenah 38, Fond du Lac 20
New Berlin Eisenhower 56, Pius XI Catholic 0
New Berlin West 28, Wauwatosa West 24
New Richmond 14, Eau Claire Memorial 10
Northwestern 36, St. Croix Falls 28
Notre Dame 48, Sheboygan South 0
Oconto Falls 52, Northland Pines 10
Onalaska 34, La Crosse Central 0
Oregon 28, Watertown 21
Oshkosh West 24, Appleton East 19
Prairie du Chien 43, Richland Center 0
Racine Case 28, Kenosha Bradford 7
Racine St. Catherine’s 58, Shoreland Lutheran 7
Reedsburg Area 30, La Crosse Logan 15
Rhinelander 14, Hayward 0
Rice Lake 44, Amery 6
River Falls 27, Hudson 14
River Ridge 28, Fennimore 7
Saint Croix Central 28, Osceola 0
Sheboygan North 21, Manitowoc Lincoln 7
Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 60, Cudahy 7
Somerset 16, Prescott 8
Southern Door 6, Bonduel 0
Spring Valley 27, Glenwood City 12
St. Marys Springs 42, Omro 6
Stoughton 28, Fort Atkinson 21
Stratford 21, Shiocton 7
Sun Prairie 42, Beaver Dam 0
Turtle Lake 36, Cadott 28
Two Rivers 47, Brillion 0
Verona Area 13, Middleton 7
Waterford 41, Union Grove 22
Waunakee 19, Monona Grove 6
Wausau West 34, Kingsford, Mich. 14
Wausaukee 26, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 20
Whitefish Bay 13, West Bend West 7
Winneconne 23, Luxemburg-Casco 7
Wisconsin Dells 42, Westfield Area 0
Wisconsin Lutheran 22, Greenfield 21
Wrightstown 55, Waupaca 27
