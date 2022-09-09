The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abbotsford 63, Iola-Scandinavia 27

Almond-Bancroft 50, Niagara 6

Amherst 31, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 28

Arrowhead 17, Waukesha West 7

Assumption 51, Marathon 20

Auburndale 29, Hurley 8

Augusta 36, Whitehall 7

Badger 35, Wilmot Union 0

Bangor 57, Necedah 0

Baraboo 27, Holmen 0

Bay Port 23, Pulaski 7

Belleville 41, Southwestern 8

Beloit Memorial 42, Elkhorn Area 14

Boyceville 35, Colfax 7

Brookfield Central 37, West Allis Nathan Hale 0

Brookfield East 28, Marquette University 21

Cameron 36, Bloomer 8

Campbellsport 47, North Fond du Lac 7

Cashton 52, Riverdale 0

Cedar Grove-Belgium 42, Reedsville 6

Cedarburg 20, Slinger 17

Colby 48, Loyal 8

Coleman 52, Pardeeville 6

Columbus 34, Lake Mills 7

Crandon 38, Tomahawk 0

Crivitz 23, Clintonville 18

Darlington 72, Pecatonica/Argyle 0

De Pere 47, Green Bay East 0

Dodgeville 20, River Valley 14

Durand 17, Neillsville/Granton 12

Elcho/White Lake 48, Bowler/Gresham 6

Fall Creek 25, Stanley-Boyd 19

Flambeau 38, Chequamegon 14

Fox Valley Lutheran 24, Xavier 15

Freedom 47, Seymour 0

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 52, Black River Falls 28

Grafton 12, Whitnall 7

Greendale 45, South Milwaukee 8

Hamilton 72, West Allis Central 0

Hartford Union 38, West Bend East 7

Hilbert 42, Random Lake 21

Homestead 34, Nicolet 7

Hortonville 40, Appleton West 8

Howards Grove 40, Manitowoc Lutheran 14

Iowa-Grant 8, Hillsboro 6

Janesville Parker 35, Janesville Craig 33

Kaukauna 28, Oshkosh North 21

Kenosha Indian Trail 48, Kenosha Tremper 12

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 55, Kenosha Christian Life 0

Kettle Moraine 38, Oconomowoc 3

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 41, Waupun 6

Kewaunee 49, Oconto 0

Kiel 37, Roncalli 12

Kimberly 17, Appleton North 0

Lakeside Lutheran 54, Big Foot 0

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 36, Sevastopol 0

Little Chute 35, New London 0

Luther 35, Royall 8

Madison Memorial 63, Madison East 20

Markesan 52, Dodgeland 16

Marshall 20, Clinton 18

Medford Area 38, Lakeland 14

Menasha 73, Green Bay West 0

Menomonie 20, Chippewa Falls 14

Merrill 36, Antigo 0

Milton 31, Sun Prairie West 14

Milwaukee Madison 32, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 0

Milwaukee Vincent 20, Milwaukee Pulaski 18

Mishicot 16, Peshtigo 0

Mondovi 50, Osseo-Fairchild 6

Monroe 41, Evansville 0

Mukwonago 69, Waukesha South 7

Muskego 42, Waukesha North 7

Naperville Central, Ill. 44, Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir 8

Neenah 38, Fond du Lac 20

New Berlin Eisenhower 56, Pius XI Catholic 0

New Berlin West 28, Wauwatosa West 24

New Richmond 14, Eau Claire Memorial 10

Northwestern 36, St. Croix Falls 28

Notre Dame 48, Sheboygan South 0

Oconto Falls 52, Northland Pines 10

Onalaska 34, La Crosse Central 0

Oregon 28, Watertown 21

Oshkosh West 24, Appleton East 19

Prairie du Chien 43, Richland Center 0

Racine Case 28, Kenosha Bradford 7

Racine St. Catherine’s 58, Shoreland Lutheran 7

Reedsburg Area 30, La Crosse Logan 15

Rhinelander 14, Hayward 0

Rice Lake 44, Amery 6

River Falls 27, Hudson 14

River Ridge 28, Fennimore 7

Saint Croix Central 28, Osceola 0

Sheboygan North 21, Manitowoc Lincoln 7

Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 60, Cudahy 7

Somerset 16, Prescott 8

Southern Door 6, Bonduel 0

Spring Valley 27, Glenwood City 12

St. Marys Springs 42, Omro 6

Stoughton 28, Fort Atkinson 21

Stratford 21, Shiocton 7

Sun Prairie 42, Beaver Dam 0

Turtle Lake 36, Cadott 28

Two Rivers 47, Brillion 0

Verona Area 13, Middleton 7

Waterford 41, Union Grove 22

Waunakee 19, Monona Grove 6

Wausau West 34, Kingsford, Mich. 14

Wausaukee 26, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 20

Whitefish Bay 13, West Bend West 7

Winneconne 23, Luxemburg-Casco 7

Wisconsin Dells 42, Westfield Area 0

Wisconsin Lutheran 22, Greenfield 21

Wrightstown 55, Waupaca 27

