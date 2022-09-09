The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 50, Niagara 6

Assumption 51, Marathon 20

Badger 35, Wilmot Union 0

Bangor 57, Necedah 0

Bay Port 23, Pulaski 7

Belleville 41, Southwestern 8

Beloit Memorial 42, Elkhorn Area 14

Brookfield Central 37, West Allis Nathan Hale 0

Campbellsport 47, North Fond du Lac 7

Cedar Grove-Belgium 42, Reedsville 6

Colby 48, Loyal 8

Coleman 52, Pardeeville 6

Columbus 34, Lake Mills 7

Crandon 38, Tomahawk 0

Crivitz 23, Clintonville 18

Darlington 72, Pecatonica/Argyle 0

De Pere 47, Green Bay East 0

Flambeau 38, Chequamegon 14

Freedom 47, Seymour 0

Greendale 45, South Milwaukee 8

Hamilton 72, West Allis Central 0

Hartford Union 38, West Bend East 7

Homestead 34, Nicolet 7

Iowa-Grant 8, Hillsboro 6

Kenosha Indian Trail 48, Kenosha Tremper 12

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 55, Kenosha Christian Life 0

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 41, Waupun 6

Kiel 37, Roncalli 12

Kimberly 17, Appleton North 0

Lakeside Lutheran 54, Big Foot 0

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 36, Sevastopol 0

Little Chute 35, New London 0

Luther 35, Royall 8

Markesan 52, Dodgeland 16

Marshall 20, Clinton 18

Menasha 73, Green Bay West 0

Menomonie 20, Chippewa Falls 14

Milwaukee Madison 32, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 0

Milwaukee Vincent 20, Milwaukee Pulaski 18

Mishicot 16, Peshtigo 0

Mondovi 50, Osseo-Fairchild 6

Monroe 41, Evansville 0

Mukwonago 69, Waukesha South 7

Naperville Central, Ill. 44, Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir 8

New Berlin Eisenhower 56, Pius XI Catholic 0

New Berlin West 28, Wauwatosa West 24

New Richmond 14, Eau Claire Memorial 10

Prairie du Chien 43, Richland Center 0

Racine Case 28, Kenosha Bradford 7

Reedsburg Area 30, La Crosse Logan 15

Rhinelander 14, Hayward 0

Rice Lake 44, Amery 6

River Ridge 28, Fennimore 7

Saint Croix Central 28, Osceola 0

Somerset 16, Prescott 8

Southern Door 6, Bonduel 0

St. Marys Springs 42, Omro 6

Stratford 21, Shiocton 7

Sun Prairie 42, Beaver Dam 0

Two Rivers 47, Brillion 0

Waterford 41, Union Grove 22

Waunakee 19, Monona Grove 6

Wausau West 34, Kingsford, Mich. 14

Whitefish Bay 13, West Bend West 7

Winneconne 23, Luxemburg-Casco 7

Wisconsin Dells 42, Westfield Area 0

Wisconsin Lutheran 22, Greenfield 21

Wrightstown 55, Waupaca 27

