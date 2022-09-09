The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 50, Niagara 6
Assumption 51, Marathon 20
Badger 35, Wilmot Union 0
Bangor 57, Necedah 0
Bay Port 23, Pulaski 7
Belleville 41, Southwestern 8
Beloit Memorial 42, Elkhorn Area 14
Brookfield Central 37, West Allis Nathan Hale 0
Campbellsport 47, North Fond du Lac 7
Cedar Grove-Belgium 42, Reedsville 6
Colby 48, Loyal 8
Coleman 52, Pardeeville 6
Columbus 34, Lake Mills 7
Crandon 38, Tomahawk 0
Crivitz 23, Clintonville 18
Darlington 72, Pecatonica/Argyle 0
De Pere 47, Green Bay East 0
Flambeau 38, Chequamegon 14
Freedom 47, Seymour 0
Greendale 45, South Milwaukee 8
Hamilton 72, West Allis Central 0
Hartford Union 38, West Bend East 7
Homestead 34, Nicolet 7
Iowa-Grant 8, Hillsboro 6
Kenosha Indian Trail 48, Kenosha Tremper 12
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 55, Kenosha Christian Life 0
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 41, Waupun 6
Kiel 37, Roncalli 12
Kimberly 17, Appleton North 0
Lakeside Lutheran 54, Big Foot 0
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 36, Sevastopol 0
Little Chute 35, New London 0
Luther 35, Royall 8
Markesan 52, Dodgeland 16
Marshall 20, Clinton 18
Menasha 73, Green Bay West 0
Menomonie 20, Chippewa Falls 14
Milwaukee Madison 32, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 0
Milwaukee Vincent 20, Milwaukee Pulaski 18
Mishicot 16, Peshtigo 0
Mondovi 50, Osseo-Fairchild 6
Monroe 41, Evansville 0
Mukwonago 69, Waukesha South 7
Naperville Central, Ill. 44, Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir 8
New Berlin Eisenhower 56, Pius XI Catholic 0
New Berlin West 28, Wauwatosa West 24
New Richmond 14, Eau Claire Memorial 10
Prairie du Chien 43, Richland Center 0
Racine Case 28, Kenosha Bradford 7
Reedsburg Area 30, La Crosse Logan 15
Rhinelander 14, Hayward 0
Rice Lake 44, Amery 6
River Ridge 28, Fennimore 7
Saint Croix Central 28, Osceola 0
Somerset 16, Prescott 8
Southern Door 6, Bonduel 0
St. Marys Springs 42, Omro 6
Stratford 21, Shiocton 7
Sun Prairie 42, Beaver Dam 0
Two Rivers 47, Brillion 0
Waterford 41, Union Grove 22
Waunakee 19, Monona Grove 6
Wausau West 34, Kingsford, Mich. 14
Whitefish Bay 13, West Bend West 7
Winneconne 23, Luxemburg-Casco 7
Wisconsin Dells 42, Westfield Area 0
Wisconsin Lutheran 22, Greenfield 21
Wrightstown 55, Waupaca 27
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..