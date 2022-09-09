The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Assumption 51, Marathon 20

Beloit Memorial 42, Elkhorn Area 14

Campbellsport 47, North Fond du Lac 7

Coleman 52, Pardeeville 6

De Pere 47, Green Bay East 0

Flambeau 38, Chequamegon 14

Kenosha Indian Trail 48, Kenosha Tremper 12

Kimberly 17, Appleton North 0

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 36, Sevastopol 0

Markesan 52, Dodgeland 16

Milwaukee Madison 32, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 0

Milwaukee Vincent 20, Milwaukee Pulaski 18

Monroe 41, Evansville 0

Prairie du Chien 43, Richland Center 0

Racine Case 28, Kenosha Bradford 7

Rhinelander 14, Hayward 0

Two Rivers 47, Brillion 0

Wausau West 34, Kingsford, Mich. 14

Winneconne 23, Luxemburg-Casco 7

Wisconsin Dells 42, Westfield Area 0

Wisconsin Lutheran 22, Greenfield 21

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..