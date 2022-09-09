The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Assumption 51, Marathon 20
Beloit Memorial 42, Elkhorn Area 14
Campbellsport 47, North Fond du Lac 7
Coleman 52, Pardeeville 6
De Pere 47, Green Bay East 0
Flambeau 38, Chequamegon 14
Kenosha Indian Trail 48, Kenosha Tremper 12
Kimberly 17, Appleton North 0
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 36, Sevastopol 0
Markesan 52, Dodgeland 16
Milwaukee Madison 32, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 0
Milwaukee Vincent 20, Milwaukee Pulaski 18
Monroe 41, Evansville 0
Prairie du Chien 43, Richland Center 0
Racine Case 28, Kenosha Bradford 7
Rhinelander 14, Hayward 0
Two Rivers 47, Brillion 0
Wausau West 34, Kingsford, Mich. 14
Winneconne 23, Luxemburg-Casco 7
Wisconsin Dells 42, Westfield Area 0
Wisconsin Lutheran 22, Greenfield 21
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..