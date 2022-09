The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Assumption 51, Marathon 20

Kenosha Indian Trail 48, Kenosha Tremper 12

Milwaukee Madison 32, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 0

Prairie du Chien 43, Richland Center 0

Racine Case 28, Kenosha Bradford 7

Wisconsin Dells 42, Westfield Area 0

Wisconsin Lutheran 22, Greenfield 21

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..