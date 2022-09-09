By TOM KERTSCHER

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee right-hander Freddy Peralta was placed on the 15-day IL with inflammation in his throwing shoulder Friday night before the Brewers’ game against the Cincinnati Reds. The 2021 All-Star left during the third inning of his start Thursday night in Milwaukee against San Francisco due to fatigue in the shoulder. Milwaukee recalled right-hander Justin Topa from Triple-A Nashville. Peralta was put on the IL on May 23 with a strained right lat. Since being activated Aug. 3, he made seven starts, reaching six innings in two of them.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.