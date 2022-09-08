By HARM VENHUIZEN

Associated Press/Report for America

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Legislature’s budget committee approved a spending plan Thursday for $31 million the state expects to receive this year from a multi-state settlement with drug manufacturers over their role in the opioid crisis. Republicans blocked Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed spending plan last month and came back with a new plan that prioritizes funding for law enforcement. The approved plan also includes funding for Narcan, a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, fentanyl testing strips, new treatment facilities and prevention programs, improving data collection and helping tribes fight the opioid crisis.

