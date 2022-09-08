By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s history of developing walk-ons into key contributors caused John Torchio to take a leap of faith and pass up a scholarship offer from the hometown school he grew up following. Torchio lived 10 minutes away from California’s campus and regularly attended Golden Bears home games. Torchio received his lone Power Five offer from Cal. He instead walked on at Wisconsin, eventually earned a scholarship and now leads the 19th-ranked Badgers’ safety group. Torchio scored on a school-record 100-yard interception return and also recorded a sack in Wisconsin’s season-opening 38-0 victory over Illinois State.

