By NICHOLAS RICCARDI

Associated Press

An Associated Press review has found that nearly 1 in 3 Republican candidates for statewide offices that play a role in overseeing, certifying or defending elections supported overturning the 2020 presidential election. That review shows that of the 86 Republican candidates vying for those positions in 37 states in the November general election, one-third have echoed Trump’s lies that widespread fraud cost him reelection. Only 40% of these Republican candidates would directly say that Democrat Joe Biden was legitimately elected as president in 2020. That’s raising the stakes for the fall vote, particularly for contests that play a vital role in validating election results.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.