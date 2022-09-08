By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — There was more than one opportunity for sibling rivalry in a Milwaukee Brewers-San Francisco Giants doubleheader that featured two sets of brothers. Brewers left-hander Taylor Rogers and Giants right-hander Tyler Rogers are twins who were warming up at the same time late in the opening game. Giants lefty Scott Alexander and Brewers right-hander Jason Alexander are brothers who conducted the lineup exchange before the second game.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.