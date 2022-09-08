By The Associated Press

Washington State heads to No. 19 Wisconsin seeking its first 2-0 start since 2019 and its first win over a ranked team since beating No. 25 Iowa State 28-26 in the 2018 Alamo Bowl. Both teams faced Football Championship Subdivision opponents in their season openers last week. Wisconsin trounced Illinois State 38-0. Washington State outlasted Idaho 24-17. Washington State running back and Wisconsin transfer Nakia Watson is coming off a career-best 117-yard performance as he gets ready to face his former team.

