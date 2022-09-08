By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

Iowa goes for its seventh win in a row in the Cy-Hawk Game against Iowa State. The Hawkeyes host the Cyclones in the Big Ten’s featured matchup. Iowa’s offense needs to step it up after floundering against South Dakota State. Quarterback Spencer Petras has struggled since the second half of last season and he’s short of healthy receivers. Illinois’ defense will have its hands full going against Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong. Wisconsin star running back Braelon Allen will face a talented Washington State defensive line. Nebraska will be wary of slipping up as a three-touchdown favorite against Georgia Southern.

