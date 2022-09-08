MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly, who served for four years before losing election in 2020, is running for an open spot on the court next year. The race will determine majority control of the court. Kelly, a conservative, joins two liberals who have previously announced their candidacies. Those are Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell and Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz. The top two-vote getters in the February primary will advance to the April election. The race is officially nonpartisan, but candidates typically align along ideological lines. Current Justice Pat Roggensack is retiring rather than seek a third 10-year term. S

