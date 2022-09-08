By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta left the second game of a doubleheader with the San Francisco Giants due to fatigue in his throwing shoulder after walking the first batter he faced in the third inning. Peralta spent over two months on the injured list with a right lat strain. He made his return on Aug. 3. This marks the second straight day the Brewers have removed a starting pitcher from a game due to a medical issue. Left-hander Eric Lauer exited an 8-4 loss at Colorado with tightness in his throwing elbow Wednesday.

