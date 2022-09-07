By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers (71-64, second in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (58-79, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (10-6, 3.54 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-9, 4.75 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -139, Rockies +118; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies and Milwaukee Brewers play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Colorado is 58-79 overall and 37-33 at home. The Rockies are 38-21 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Milwaukee has a 36-38 record in road games and a 71-64 record overall. The Brewers have a 41-18 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Wednesday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Brewers hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has 26 home runs, 34 walks and 89 RBI while hitting .267 for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 9-for-34 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has 22 doubles and 28 home runs while hitting .229 for the Brewers. Hunter Renfroe is 14-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .196 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Yonathan Daza: day-to-day (shoulder), Jose Iglesias: 10-Day IL (hand), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Brewers: Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (oblique), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.