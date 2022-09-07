MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A group of parents is suing the Eau Claire Area School District for guidance it issued to staff members on supporting transgender students. Parents Protecting Our Children, a group of parents with children in the Eau Claire school system, argued in a complaint filed in federal court Wednesday that the school’s policies for supporting transgender students violate constitutional protections for parental rights and religious freedom. A school policy titled “Administrative Guidance for Gender Identity Support” encourages transgender students to talk to staff members about their concerns and instructs employees to be careful in talking to parents, since not all students are “out” to their families.

