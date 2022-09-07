MADISON, Wis. — The man convicted in the fatal shooting of a University of Wisconsin physician and her husband in the school’s arboretum has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Khari Sanford abducted Dr. Beth Potter and Robin Carre at gunpoint from their Madison home in March 2020 and took them to the UW Arboretum where he shot both of them in the head. He was convicted of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the slayings. The 21-year-old Sanford had been living with his girlfriend, the couple’s daughter, in their home until tensions rose over coronavirus precautions. He was sentenced Wednesday.

