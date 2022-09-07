STRONGS PRAIRIE, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is leading an investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by a sheriff’s deputy. Authorities say an Adams County deputy responded to a report of a person walking in the road in the town of Strongs Prairie about 7 p.m. Tuesday. DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation says that when the deputy approached the man, he was found to be armed with a gun. DCI says the deputy shot the man, who died at the scene. No details were released on what prompted the deputy to use deadly force.

