MADISON, Wis. — The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission has approved guidance for local election clerks making clear that voters with disabilities can receive help from others when mailing or delivering absentee ballots. The commission voted 4-2 on Tuesday to approve the guidance, which was ordered by a federal judge last week. All three Democrats and one Republican voted in favor of the guidance, while Republican commissioner Don Millis and Robert Spindell voted against it. The Wisconsin State Journal reported that proposals by Millis and Spindell seeking to require those assisting voters to fill out a form proving their identity failed along 3-3 split votes with Democrats opposed.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wisconsin State Journal.