By MIKE CRANSTON

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Eric Lauer exited in the third inning with left elbow tightness, and the Milwaukee Brewers hurt their fading playoff hopes with an 8-4 loss to the last-place Colorado Rockies. Recent call-ups Michael Toglia and Alan Trejo homered and Kyle Freeland threw six strong innings for the Rockies. The Brewers fell 3 1/2 games behind Philadelphia and San Diego for the final NL wild card. They finished a 2-5 trip with concerns surrounding Lauer as they scramble to make the postseason for a fifth straight year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.