DENVER (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Eric Lauer has exited with elbow tightness after allowing seven runs in 2 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies. A trainer and manager Craig Counsell came to the mound in the second inning after Lauer gave up Alan Trejo’s two-run homer at Coors Field. An inning later, Michael Toglia hit three-run drive to make it 7-0. The trainer returned to the mound and Lauer then walked off the field after 60 pitches It was the second-most runs allowed by Lauer in his 26 starts this season. The Brewers entered the day three games out of the final NL wild-card spot.

