By MICHAEL KELLY

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Christian Yelich led off the game with a 499-foot homer for Milwaukee, but Randal Grichuk connected twice for the Colorado Rockies, including a three-run drive in the 10th inning to beat the Brewers 10-7. The Brewers began the day two games behind San Diego for the final NL wild-card spot. Yelich gave Milwaukee a great start, launching a drive into the third deck at Coors Field. It was the third-longest home run since Statcast started tracking homers in 2015. Texas’ Nomar Mazara hit a 505-foot shot in 2019 and Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton hit a 504-footer at Colorado in 2016. Grichuk hit a solo homer that capped a five-run rally in the eighth that made it 6-all. His second home run of the game came off Taylor Rogers.

