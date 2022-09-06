By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is calling for spending nearly $2 billion more on public K-12 schools, a plan released nine weeks before the election that is designed to allow school spending to increase without resulting in higher property taxes. Evers unveiled highlights of the plan Tuesday that he will formally introduce next year if he wins reelection in November. It would then have to be approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature before taking effect in July. Evers faces Republican Tim Michels in the Nov. 8 election. Evers’ plan relies on tapping part of what is projected to be a $5 billion state budget surplus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.