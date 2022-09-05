MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler will miss at least one game after injuring his left leg in a season-opening victory over Illinois State. The status report for No. 18 Wisconsin ruled Wohler out for Saturday’s home game with Washington State. Badgers coach Paul Chryst indicated there’s a strong possibility the injury will keep Wohler out for a longer period. Wisconsin’s depth chart indicates either Utah transfer Kamo’i Latu or Preston Zachman will start at free safety against Washington State. Zachman had an interception in the Illinois State game.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.