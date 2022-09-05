By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers (70-63, second in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (57-78, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (4-9, 5.02 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (2-6, 5.78 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -140, Rockies +119; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies start a three-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

Colorado has a 57-78 record overall and a 36-32 record at home. The Rockies are 25-10 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Milwaukee has a 35-37 record on the road and a 70-63 record overall. The Brewers rank second in the NL with 185 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

The teams match up Monday for the fifth time this season. The Brewers are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 25 home runs while slugging .485. Randal Grichuk is 10-for-36 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has 21 doubles and 28 home runs for the Brewers. Hunter Renfroe is 15-for-39 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .202 batting average, 3.75 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .257 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jose Iglesias: day-to-day (hand), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Brewers: Christian Yelich: day-to-day (neck), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (oblique), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.