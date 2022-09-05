By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Victor Caratini hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning for the Milwaukee Brewers to help Craig Counsell earn managerial win No. 600 in a 6-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Counsell reached the milestone in roller-coaster fashion, with his team trailing 3-0 after the first inning, rallying and then escaping a two-out, bases-loaded jam in the eighth. Caratini provided the big blow by lining a slider from reliever Justin Lawrence over the fence in right-center. It was Caratini’s ninth homer of the season. The Brewers are trying to make a late push for their fifth straight postseason appearance.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.