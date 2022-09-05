By WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is assailing “MAGA Republicans” and the extreme right in Labor Day remarks to union members. He addressed workers’ gatherings in Milwaukee and outside Pittsburgh. Labor Day traditionally kicks off political crunch time, with campaigns scrambling to excite voters for Election Day on Nov. 8. In Milwaukee, Biden said he is not critical of all Republicans, but singled out those who have taken Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign cry to dangerous or hateful lengths. He also paid tribute to organized labor, saying “the middle class built America” but “unions built the middle class.”

