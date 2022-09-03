By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning after pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez’s tying solo shot in the ninth, lifting the Milwaukee Brewers to an 8-6 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night. Andrew McCutchen pulled the Brewers within 6-5 with a run-scoring single in the eighth inning after an out call at the plate was overturned on review. Tellez then tied it with his 28th homer of the season in the ninth, a solo shot off Ian Kennedy. Taylor, who also hit a solo homer in the fifth inning, put the Brewers up 8-6 with his homer off Joe Mantiply. Devin Williams worked a perfect ninth and Taylor Rogers struck out two and fielded Stone Garrett’s hard grounder in the 10th to close out his 30th save.

