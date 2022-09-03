By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Braelon Allen had a 96-yard touchdown scamper for the longest run from scrimmage in Wisconsin history and John Torchio had the school’s longest interception return as the 18th-ranked Badgers opened their season with a 38-0 rout of Illinois State. Torchio opened the scoring with a 100-yard interception return late in the first quarter. Wisconsin’s longest run from scrimmage before Allen’s was James White’s 93-yard burst in a 51-3 triumph over Indiana in 2013. Torchio broke the record previously held by Joe Ferguson, who scored on a 99-yard interception return in a 59-10 victory over Utah State in 2017. Allen ended up with 148 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.