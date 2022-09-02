APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Wisconsin man accused of fatally shooting his grandparents to life in prison. The Appleton Post-Crescent reports that Outagamie County Judge Mitchell Metropulos handed down 20-year-old Alexander Kraus’ sentence on Friday. Metropulos ordered him to serve at least 40 years minus the three-and-a-half years he’s already served in custody before he can petition for supervised release. Kraus pleaded guilty in 2020 to killing his grandparents, Dennis and Letha Kraus, at their Grand Chute home in 2019. He was 17 years old at the time.

