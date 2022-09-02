SPARTA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has been found guilty of killing his step-grandfather with an ax and severely injuring two others. A jury in Monroe County Circuit Court on Thursday convicted Thomas Aspseter of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of aggravated battery involving a dangerous weapon. Eighty-seven-year-old Bernard Waite was killed in the June 2021 attack at his home in Sparta that also wounded Waite’s brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Margaret Waite of Exeland. Waite was married to Aspseter’s grandmother.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.