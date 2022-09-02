By TODD RICHMOND

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican attorney general candidate isn’t committing to supporting Donald Trump in 2024. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney called Trump “dumb dumb Donald” in 2020 but said he voted for him. Toney declined to tell The Associated Press in an interview that he’s not sure if he’ll vote for Trump in 2024. He says it depends on who’s on the ballot then and he’s focused on the attorney general race right now. Toney’s stance puts him at odds with other top Republicans, including gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, who have expressed support for Trump. Political observers say Toney is risking alienating key donors among the Republican base.

