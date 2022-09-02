The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams-Friendship 55, Wautoma 24

Alma/Pepin 51, Whitehall 13

Amherst 14, Shiocton 7

Appleton North 24, Kaukauna 0

Aquinas 44, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 22

Arcadia 20, Viroqua 14

Arrowhead 35, Kettle Moraine 24

Ashland 8, Rhinelander 6

Ashwaubenon 49, Green Bay Southwest 7

Assumption 23, Pittsville 20

Auburndale 35, Loyal 0

Augusta 56, Melrose-Mindoro 18

Badger 10, Waterford 0

Baldwin-Woodville 29, Somerset 14

Baraboo 35, Tomah 6

Bay Port 55, Green Bay Preble 0

Belleville 30, Potosi/Cassville 7

Belmont 38, Wild Rose 12

Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 48, Cuba City 20

Berlin 49, Ripon 0

Blair-Taylor 44, Independence/Gilmanton 0

Bonduel 41, Sturgeon Bay 7

Brodhead/Juda 41, Richland Center 8

Brookfield Central 58, West Allis Central 0

Brookfield East 31, Menomonee Falls 21

Cadott 35, Colfax 6

Cambria-Friesland 28, Lourdes Academy 7

Cameron 46, Barron 12

Catholic Memorial 49, Milwaukee Lutheran 6

Cedar Grove-Belgium 42, Howards Grove 35

Chilton 49, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 20

Clayton 38, Phillips 14

Clinton 40, Dodgeland 8

Colby 56, Iola-Scandinavia 20

Columbus 75, Big Foot 6

Cumberland 38, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 15

D.C. Everest 44, Appleton West 22

Darlington 53, Black Hawk/Warren IL 14

Delavan-Darien 48, East Troy 16

Denmark 28, New London 7

Dominican def. Saint Francis, forfeit

Durand 20, Stanley-Boyd 3

Edgar 48, Pacelli 0

Edgewood 49, Lake Mills 35

Ellsworth 47, Amery 6

Elmwood/Plum City 40, Glenwood City 13

Evansville 35, Edgerton 7

Fond du Lac 41, Appleton East 7

Fort Atkinson 28, Beaver Dam 24

Fox Valley Lutheran 49, Winneconne 23

Franklin 28, Racine Case 0

Freedom 55, Waupaca 20

Gilman 48, Bruce 0

Grafton 28, Wisconsin Lutheran 12

Greendale 35, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 2

Greenfield 20, Whitnall 14

Hamilton 77, West Allis Nathan Hale 14

Hartford Union 49, Whitefish Bay 7

Hayward 36, Antigo 0

Hillsboro 41, Necedah 8

Hudson 17, Chippewa Falls 7

Hurley 38, Grantsburg 35

Iowa-Grant 34, Boscobel 6

Ithaca 20, Riverdale 12

Janesville Craig 35, Madison West 0

Jefferson 14, Whitewater 13

Johnson Creek def. St. John’s NW Military Academy, forfeit

Kenosha Christian Life 38, Living Word Lutheran 32

Kenosha Indian Trail 49, Racine Park 0

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 39, Brookfield Academy 0

Kewaskum 7, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0

Kewaunee 56, Marinette 8

Kiel 27, Brillion 20

Kimberly 47, Oshkosh North 7

La Crosse Logan 43, Sparta 29

Lake Country Lutheran 50, Brown Deer 0

Little Chute 56, Shawano 28

Lodi 21, Lakeside Lutheran 7

Luck 42, Washburn 18

Luxemburg-Casco 21, Xavier 17

Madison Memorial 23, Janesville Parker 16

Marathon 36, Rosholt 0

Markesan 42, Waterloo 20

Marquette University 34, Germantown 21

Martin Luther 49, Shoreland Lutheran 0

Mauston 69, Westfield Area 22

Mayville 32, Campbellsport 29

Medford Area 43, Merrill 0

Menasha 22, Manitowoc Lincoln 7

Menomonie 41, Superior 7

Milwaukee Hamilton 56, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 0

Milwaukee Riverside University 28, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 26

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 16, Milw. Bay View 14

Mondovi 48, Fall Creek 6

Monona Grove 39, Stoughton 0

Monroe 36, McFarland 0

Mosinee 40, Lakeland 7

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 20, DeForest 19

Mukwonago 41, Waukesha North 21

Muskego 34, Waukesha West 15

Neenah 48, Oshkosh West 18

New Berlin Eisenhower 7, Wauwatosa West 6

New Berlin West 57, Pius XI Catholic 0

New Holstein 33, Valders 9

Newman Catholic 49, Florence 6

Northwestern 46, Spooner 0

Notre Dame 62, Green Bay East 0

Oak Creek 49, Kenosha Bradford 17

Oconomowoc 41, Waukesha South 7

Oconto Falls def. Menominee Indian, forfeit

Omro 47, North Fond du Lac 0

Onalaska 54, Holmen 0

Oostburg 36, Hilbert 7

Oregon 21, Milton 20

Owen-Withee 53, Prairie Farm 12

Palmyra-Eagle 24, Cambridge 18

Pardeeville 32, Deerfield 13

Peshtigo 42, Oconto 8

Pewaukee 62, Wauwatosa East 12

Platteville 14, Dodgeville 0

Plymouth 36, Sheboygan Falls 22

Port Edwards 47, Niagara 0

Port Washington 53, Waupun 6

Portage 16, Sauk Prairie 14

Poynette 24, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 0

Prairie du Chien 33, Lancaster 29

Prescott 43, Osceola 23

Pulaski 24, De Pere 18

Racine Horlick 29, Kenosha Tremper 14

Racine Lutheran 28, Catholic Central 7

Racine St. Catherine’s 28, Watertown Luther Prep 13

Randolph 39, Fall River/Rio 8

Reedsburg Area 28, La Crosse Central 26

Reedsville 33, Manitowoc Lutheran 0

Rice Lake 20, Saint Croix Central 0

River Falls 25, New Richmond 19

River Ridge 64, Parkview/Albany 0

Seneca 35, Highland 19

Sheboygan North 34, Sheboygan South 14

Siren 66, Mellen 34

Slinger 7, Homestead 3

South Milwaukee 61, Cudahy 14

Southern Door 42, Mishicot 6

Southwestern 40, Fennimore 28

Spencer/Columbus Catholic 35, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 0

Spring Valley 18, Boyceville 14

St. Croix Falls 38, Bloomer 8

St. Ignatius, Ill. 49, Milwaukee King 0

Stevens Point 23, Hortonville 21

Stratford 50, Manawa 6

Sun Prairie West 32, Watertown 26

Thorp 50, McDonell Central 27

Three Lakes 74, Bowler/Gresham 6

Tomahawk 21, Northland Pines 3

Turner 27, New Glarus 12

Turtle Lake 22, Clear Lake 14

Two Rivers 64, Roncalli 0

Unity 35, Rib Lake/Prentice 0

University School of Milwaukee 45, Saint Thomas More 14

Verona Area 53, Madison East 6

Waunakee 28, Sun Prairie 13

Wausau West 20, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 17

West Bend East 28, Nicolet 3

West Bend West 27, Cedarburg 14

West De Pere 77, Green Bay West 0

West Salem 44, Westby 7

Westosha Central 43, Union Grove 24

Weyauwega-Fremont 41, Nekoosa 12

Wilmot Union 42, Beloit Memorial 7

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 28, Lomira 27

Wisconsin Dells 35, River Valley 28

Wisconsin Heights 47, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 0

Wrightstown 35, Seymour 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Abbotsford vs. Ladysmith, ccd.

