Amherst 14, Shiocton 7

Appleton North 24, Kaukauna 0

Aquinas 44, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 22

Arcadia 20, Viroqua 14

Arrowhead 35, Kettle Moraine 24

Ashwaubenon 49, Green Bay Southwest 7

Assumption 23, Pittsville 20

Badger 10, Waterford 0

Baldwin-Woodville 29, Somerset 14

Bay Port 55, Green Bay Preble 0

Bonduel 41, Sturgeon Bay 7

Brookfield Central 58, West Allis Central 0

Cadott 35, Colfax 6

Cambria-Friesland 28, Lourdes Academy 7

Catholic Memorial 49, Milwaukee Lutheran 6

Cedar Grove-Belgium 42, Howards Grove 35

Colby 56, Iola-Scandinavia 20

Cumberland 38, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 15

D.C. Everest 44, Appleton West 22

Delavan-Darien 48, East Troy 16

Edgar 48, Pacelli 0

Edgewood 49, Lake Mills 35

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 47, Wisconsin Heights 0

Elmwood/Plum City 40, Glenwood City 13

Fond du Lac 41, Appleton East 7

Fox Valley Lutheran 49, Winneconne 23

Gilman 48, Bruce 0

Grafton 28, Wisconsin Lutheran 12

Greenfield 20, Whitnall 14

Hurley 38, Grantsburg 35

Kenosha Christian Life 38, Living Word Lutheran 32

Kewaskum 7, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0

Kiel 27, Brillion 20

Kimberly 47, Oshkosh North 7

Lake Country Lutheran 50, Brown Deer 0

Lodi 21, Lakeside Lutheran 7

Luck 42, Washburn 18

Luxemburg-Casco 21, Xavier 17

Madison Memorial 23, Janesville Parker 16

Marathon 36, Rosholt 0

Martin Luther 49, Shoreland Lutheran 0

Mayville 33, Campbellsport 29

Menasha 22, Manitowoc Lincoln 7

Menomonie 41, Superior 7

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 16, Milw. Bay View 14

Monroe 36, McFarland 0

Mosinee 40, Lakeland 7

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 20, DeForest 19

Mukwonago 41, Waukesha North 21

Neenah 48, Oshkosh West 18

New Berlin Eisenhower 7, Wauwatosa West 6

New Berlin West 57, Pius XI Catholic 0

Newman Catholic 49, Florence 6

Northwestern 46, Spooner 0

Notre Dame 62, Green Bay East 0

Oak Creek 49, Kenosha Bradford 10

Omro 47, North Fond du Lac 0

Oostburg 36, Hilbert 7

Owen-Withee 53, Prairie Farm 12

Palmyra-Eagle 24, Cambridge 18

Pardeeville 32, Deerfield 13

Peshtigo 42, Oconto 8

Pewaukee 62, Wauwatosa East 12

Platteville 14, Dodgeville 0

Plymouth 36, Sheboygan Falls 22

Port Edwards 47, Niagara 0

Port Washington 53, Waupun 6

Prairie du Chien 33, Lancaster 29

Prescott 43, Osceola 23

Pulaski 24, De Pere 18

Racine Horlick 29, Kenosha Tremper 14

Racine St. Catherine’s 28, Watertown Luther Prep 13

Reedsburg Area 28, La Crosse Central 26

Rice Lake 20, Saint Croix Central 0

Seneca 35, Highland 19

Sheboygan North 34, Sheboygan South 14

Siren 66, Mellen 34

Slinger 7, Homestead 3

Spring Valley 18, Boyceville 14

St. Croix Falls 38, Bloomer 8

Stevens Point 23, Hortonville 21

Sun Prairie West 32, Watertown 26

Three Lakes 74, Bowler/Gresham 6

Tomahawk 21, Northland Pines 3

Waunakee 28, Sun Prairie 13

West Bend East 28, Nicolet 3

West Bend West 27, Cedarburg 14

West Salem 44, Westby 7

Wilmot Union 42, Beloit Memorial 7

Wisconsin Dells 35, River Valley 28

Wrightstown 35, Seymour 8

