The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Edgar 48, Pacelli 0

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 16, Milw. Bay View 14

Newman Catholic 49, Florence 6

Port Edwards 47, Niagara 0

Prairie du Chien 33, Lancaster 29

Racine Horlick 29, Kenosha Tremper 14

Three Lakes 74, Bowler/Gresham 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..