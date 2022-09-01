MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of nurses who work for UW Health plan to notify administrators of their intention to strike if they don’t recognize their union in a protracted battle to regain bargaining rights. The union, SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin said it will issue the legally required 10-day notice of its intent to strike on Friday, setting the clock ticking for a possible strike Sept. 13 to Sept. 16. The notice follows a vote taken by hundreds of nurses last month in which 99% approved moving forward with the strike, according to the union. The health care system includes several clinics in the greater Madison area, as well as UW Health hospital, Madison East Hospital and the American Family Children’s Hospital.

