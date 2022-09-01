By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas contacted at least two Wisconsin state lawmakers urging them to overturn President Joe Biden’s win in 2020 in the tightly contested state. Conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas also had sent identical messages to more than two dozen lawmakers in Arizona. In her communications with lawmakers in both states, Thomas urged Republicans to choose their own slate of electors after the election and she argued that results giving Biden a victory in the states were marred by fraud. No widespread fraud calling into question the results has been discovered in either state despite numerous reviews, lawsuits and recounts.

