EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have released inside linebacker Blake Martinez less than a year after the veteran and former defensive captain sustained a torn ACL. The Giants announced the move late Thursday, adding it came after the team was awarded guard/tackle Tyre Phillips off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens. Martinez joined the Giants as a free agent in 2020 after four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He started every game in his first season and led the team with 151 tackles, his fourth consecutive season with at least 144 stops. He was hurt in late September last season.

