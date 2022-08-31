By ANDREW WAGNER

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Keston Hiura and Luis Urías each hit an RBI single during Milwaukee’s four-run seventh inning, and the Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1. Willy Adames had a run-scoring double as Milwaukee won for the fourth time in five games. Freddy Peralta pitched five effective innings, and Taylor Rogers got four outs for the win. Ben Gamel homered for last-place Pittsburgh, which had won two of three. Kevin Newman had two of the Pirates’ five hits.

