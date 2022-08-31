By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen already found one indelible way to honor the man he credits for much of his college football success. Allen and his fellow Wisconsin running backs plan to make an equally compelling tribute to their former position coach on the field this fall. Gary Brown spent only one abbreviated season as Wisconsin’s running backs coach and died April 10 at the age of 52. Wisconsin’s running backs want to make sure his legacy lasts much longer. Allen rushed for 1,268 yards last year and will have more help this year with Chez Mellusi and Isaac Guerendo healthy again.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.