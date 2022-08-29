By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s quarterback depth has taken a hit heading into the 18th-ranked Badgers’ season opener. Backup quarterback Chase Wolf injured his right leg last week and is out for an indefinite length of time. That leaves starter Graham Mertz as the only available Wisconsin quarterback who has taken a snap in a college game. Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst says he doesn’t know how much time Wolf will miss. The Badgers open their season Saturday by hosting Football Championship Subdivision program Illinois State. Wisconsin’s remaining quarterbacks behind Mertz are redshirt freshman Deacon Hill and true freshmen Myles Burkett and Marshall Howe.

