By RICH ROVITO

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Garrett Mitchell hit a tying home run in the eighth inning and Keston Hiura connected for a game-ending shot in the ninth as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-5. Hiura, who replaced injured first baseman Rowdy Tellez in the fourth, launched a two-run homer off reliever Wil Crowe that bounced off the top of the left-field wall. Willy Adames singled leading off the ninth for the Brewers. Mitchell, starting his second game in the majors after being called up from Triple-A Nashville late last week, belted his first career homer, a two-run drive off Crowe with two outs in the eighth. That earned Mitchell a curtain call from the crowd, which included several family members. Pittsburgh lost for 14th time in 17 games.

